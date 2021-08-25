Silver Queen sweetcorn at Wednesday Market

That sweetcorn classic, Silver Queen, has finally matured and will be for sale at this week’s Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

Other seasonal produce, local honey, mums and asters, fine crocheted baby blankets, the best in baked goods, dog sweaters and catnip toys can also be found at today’s market.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any Market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The vendors stating they plan on attending today (other vendors come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Silver Queen sweet corn, red raspberries, melons, beets, tomatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, squash and zucchini, peppers, potted mums and asters, sunflowers, and homemade baked goods.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): local honey, chocolate Texas sheet cake, white Texas sheet cake, fruit cobbler, blueberry coffee cake, iced sugar cookies, peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies and oatmeal raisin with berries cookies, and zucchini bread.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers. Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. (Credit/Debit cards accepted by this vendor).

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, other baked items, catnip toys, dog sweaters, craft items, only a few goose dresses left.

