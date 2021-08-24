Jeffersonville Pool season a success

As the end of summer approaches and schools are back in session, the Jeffersonville Pool season came to a close last week following much success for 2021.

The pool, located at 42 Colonial Drive in Jeffersonville, brought in a mixture of kids and families looking for some fun in the sun.

According to Bryan Riley, Jeffersonville village administrator, there were 6,198 attendees throughout the season and 32 pool parties that were held.

While the season ended up going well, the start of the season was a bit rough.

As previously reported, the start of the season had to be postponed due to a shortage of lifeguards. In order to open, the pool needed 8-10 certified lifeguards. Although a group of potential lifeguards had been found in March, they were unable to follow through with the certification process.

During the first weekend of June, another class was offered by the Village of Jeffersonville and seven new lifeguards were certified. With one certified lifeguard the pool already had on staff, that brought the total to eight certified lifeguards for the season.

The Village paid for all certification fees in return for two seasons of employment with the pool.

The pool was able to open on Wednesday, June 9 with Michelle Gray and Amy Downing acting as the managers.

The pool was open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The daily entry fee was $5 per person while an individual season pass was $100. A family season pass for four individuals was $150 with a $10 fee for each person past the four members.

Full concessions were able to be offered the entire season, although there was a bit of a learning curve for how much food to order as attendance had exceeded expectations when the pool first opened.

Now that the pool is closed for the season, the typical maintenance involving painting and needed replacements will be done. Other than typical maintenance, there is no extra work required as a lot of updates were made last year when it was decided to close the pool due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges related to potential requirements.

“It was a very good pool season,” said Riley. “Next year should be even better.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Atlis Ison was just one of many kids who enjoyed time at the Jeffersonville pool during the 2021 season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_pool-2-.jpg Atlis Ison was just one of many kids who enjoyed time at the Jeffersonville pool during the 2021 season. Record-Herald file photo