‘Art on the Square’ an upbeat success

The 2021 “Art on the Square” (AOTS) event, held Saturday in Washington Court House, was a success, according to event officials.

AOTS is a summer art show where local artists and community members spend the day showcasing their artistic abilities painting mural-sized canvases, and is supported by grants as well as local business and individual donations that started in 2017. These canvases have since been displayed in various places around town.

Chelsie Baker, the city economic development director, explained, “We had a pretty good turnout.”

AOTS was held on North Main Street between Court Street and Market Street. There were approximately 25 painters, which has been the average number in previous years.

”We had a very pretty day. It was on the warmer side, but it was still great for the painters. We had the pop-up tents that we were able to purchase through a grant that we’d received in the past. So, that was helpful,” said Baker.

Three food trucks were at the event — Farmer and the Dill, KK’s Waffle Barn and Vinyl Coffee. The Fayette County Farmers Market was also ongoing during the event. DJ Bones provided music from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’ve never had a DJ before in the past, so that was nice just to liven up the event. It was an upbeat event,” said Baker. “People were able to eat, hang out, watch them paint, there was background music but people were still able to converse. It was a really fun day.”

This year, the event partnered with the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) by asking vendors to paint animals. The animal-themed boards that were painted will be hung on the fencing at the planned new FRHS building, which has not been built yet as fundraising efforts are still underway. When it is built, it is planned to be located off State Route 41, northwest of the city beside the water tower on three acres of land which the city leased to the organization for 99 years.

Boards that were not animal-themed will be hung on downtown buildings. Interested owners of downtown buildings can contact Baker to ask to be considered. Contact Baker at CBaker@cityofwch.com

Baker recognized and thanked all of this year’s participants, volunteers, sponsors and city employees. The event is scheduled to happen again next year in August with planning for it starting early next year.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

One of this year’s Art on the Square participants was Amanda Foy. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_aotsFoy.jpg One of this year’s Art on the Square participants was Amanda Foy. Kathy Patterson | Record-Herald photos Art on the Square was successful due to the many volunteers, participants, city employees and sponsors that assisted with the event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_aots2.jpg Art on the Square was successful due to the many volunteers, participants, city employees and sponsors that assisted with the event. Kathy Patterson | Record-Herald photos Another of the participants that painted during the event was Sara Smith. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_atssarah.jpg Another of the participants that painted during the event was Sara Smith. Kathy Patterson | Record-Herald photos

Animal-themed paintings to be featured at new FRHS building