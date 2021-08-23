Two re-elected as Fayette SWCD supervisors

Fred Melvin and Gary Reiterman were recently reelected to fill two seats as supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District.

The newly-elected supervisors will serve for three year terms commencing on Jan. 1, 2022. Incumbents Melvin and Reiterman were challenged by Bryan McClish.

Residents and owners or renters of land in Fayette County had the opportunity to vote in this election from July 19 until Aug. 17. The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission oversaw the election.

This will be Melvin’s seventh term and Reiterman will be beginning his 10th term.

The Fayette SWCD nominating committee works throughout the year looking for people who are interested in the conservation and protection of natural resources within Fayette County. Individuals interested in running for a supervisor position may also have their names placed on the ballot by petition.

The remaining members of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors are Richard R. Davidson, Kyle Montgomery, and Jared Persinger.

For more information on any program offered by Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, call 740-636-0279. The District office is located in the Fayette Agricultural Center, 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House, OH, 43160.

Fred Melvin https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_Fred-Melvin.jpg Fred Melvin Courtesy photos Gary Reiterman https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Gary-Reiterman.jpg Gary Reiterman Courtesy photos