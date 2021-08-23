Circleville Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns Sept. 18

CIRCLEVILLE – Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park will be the site of this year’s Circleville Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 18 as the Walk returns to an in-person event.

Hundreds of people from Fayette, Franklin, Fairfield and Ross counties will gather together with their multi-color flowers (which represent a person’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease) to unite in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans of all ages.

The Circleville Walk raises money for research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter to provide free care and support services. This year’s Walk Chair is Missi Rhodes, who works at WesBanco, the Walk’s Premier Sponsor.

Rhodes said, “I participate in the Circleville Walk to End Alzheimer’s to show support for those facing the disease and their caretakers. Often, people don’t truly know the depth of the disease until they live it or experience it through a loved one. Alzheimer’s affects all of us — not just those with the disease. That is why it is so important to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research; And that is why I walk.”

This year’s goal is to raise $45,000. Vince McGrail, Executive Director of the Central Ohio Chapter, said, the Chapter decided to move forward with plans to host the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s because meeting in-person provides an exceptionally moving experience that can be accomplished with COVID restrictions.

“The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the Chapter’s top priority. As we make decisions about event details, we will also continue to offer options to participate online and in your neighborhood,” he said.

If individuals choose to Walk from home, they can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the Walk at alz.org/walk. At the Walk, participants will find a layout that allows for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, contactless registration and more, McGrail said.

Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. But according to the National Institute on Aging, recent estimates indicate Alzheimer’s disease may rank third, just behind heart disease and cancer, as a cause of death for older people. In the state of Ohio, there are 220,000 individuals 65 years of age and older living with Alzheimer’s disease and 442,000 caregivers.

“This year has been extremely stressful for all, and that’s why our efforts to raise money for care and support for local families are so critical,” McGrail said. “This Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be extra special because we now have a treatment for Alzheimer’s, and we can come together to help each other.”

Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park is located at 1230 Pontius Road in Circleville. The Walk Ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and the Walk begins at 9:15 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now, the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

