Destination Outlets to host BBQ championship

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville will be hosting a professionally-judged barbeque competition during Labor Day Weekend — Sept. 4-5.

The competition will have a guaranteed purse of $10,000. The Kansas City Barbeque Society endorses the event. Its certified judges will use a blind decision process to choose the winners.

Cash prizes in the amounts of $2,500, $1,500, and $500 will be awarded at the event. In addition, there will be payouts for the top five grill-masters in each of the competition’s four food categories: Chicken, Ribs, Brisket and Pork Butt.

Food enthusiasts, championship barbecue teams, and music fans from the entire region will gather at Destination Outlets to participate in the festive atmosphere. Shoppers and spectators will have a chance to taste and vote in the separate, People’s Choice Pork competition. The top team will win a prize package worth $500, including a free entry into next year’s contest.

“Grilling and barbecuing are among America’s favorite ways to celebrate,” said Jeff Weissman, a managing partner of Destination Outlets. “Hosting the Labor Day BBQ Championship is a fun way for us to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. We invite everyone to come and have a good time, either to compete or to just enjoy the festivities.”

Load-In for competitors is on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Turn-in will be staggered on Sunday, Sept. 5 starting at 12 p.m., followed by awards at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $250, covering all four categories and one 20-by-20-foot space, 110v/20 amp service, and water supply. Each additional 20-by-20-foot space is $50.

Smoke on the Water Productions, a national promoter of BBQ competitions, will be managing the event.

Their President and CEO, Ronnie Cates, said, “It used to be a handful of contests giving away ribbons and a little bit of prize money. We came in and created events for the true professional to compete against the world’s top teams and increased prize money ten-fold. Winning one of our events now guarantees the notoriety that goes with being the world’s best.”

For additional information on Destination Outlets Labor Day BBQ Championship, visit tinyurl.com/destinationbbq.

