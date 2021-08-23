OVI checkpoint results

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post, with the assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Court House Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on US 62 near Lincoln Drive, in Washington Court House, Fayette Count on Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A total of 438 vehicles were checked with one vehicle being diverted for suspicion of OVI.

In addition to the actual checkpoint, officers from participating agencies conducted saturation patrols in the area from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Federal grant money supported the OVI checkpoint and saturation patrols.