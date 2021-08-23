Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 22

Nikita N. Burlile, 18, 233 W. Kennedy Ave., no operator’s license.

Paul D. Alderman, 21, 611 Sycamore St., speed.

Aug. 21

Jason E. Paul, 40, 1120 Delaware St., expired tags.

Andrew B. Brown, 23, 812 Delaware St., expired tags.

Christina E. Brown, 48, 715 Warren Ave., OVI, OVI per se.

Brian Hinkley, 39, 448 Hickory Lane, non-compliance suspension, unsafe vehicle.

Jeremy D. Browning, 43, Chillicothe, Xenia Police Department warrant.

Thomas W. Turner, 42, 973 Delaware St., OVI suspension (first-degree misdemeanor), resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 20

Jordan N. Treadway, 24, Hillsboro, speed.

Heidi N. Bell, 47, Hillsboro, speed.

Christopher A. Wehrs, 50, Greenfield, speed.

Cody C. Dotson, 27, Waverly, speed.

Braden G. Atkins, 32, 130 Gardner Court, speed.

Travis Lee Leisure, 26, 414 E. Temple St., failure to yield – left turn, driving under suspension – FRA, driving under suspension – non-compliance.

Daniel W. Capehart, 31, 1001 Farmington Lane, no operator’s license.

Levi Parrett, 22, 864 Kohler Drive, no protective eyewear.

Tylan A. Baker, 43, 2210 US Highway 62 SW, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), menacing (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Joseph Ward, 37, 1485 Delaware St., no motorcycle.

Nathan A. Day, 29, 71 Biddle Blvd. Lot 23, Bloomingburg, expired tags.

Deandre L. Pettiford, 22, 2531 Parrott Station Road, OVI, OVI per se.