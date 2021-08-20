Walmart Distribution to host hiring event

Walmart is hiring up to 100 associates, including order fillers and other key roles, to support its Washington Court House grocery distribution center — with a hiring event to be held Wednesday.

The hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 25, will be held at 1400 Old Chillicothe Road S.E. in Washington C.H. from 12-4 p.m. Attendees will learn details on Walmart’s supply chain network, available jobs, benefits and the application process, and have the opportunity to meet with the management team. Some applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers.

The company is looking to fill the positions to support its growing business after reporting very strong sales increases, both online and in stores, during the company’s February earnings announcement.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”

Across the country, the company is planning to hire thousands of new Walmart Supply Chain associates, including up to 100 at the Washington Court House distribution center.

Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $18.60 per hour and can reach up to $24.60 an hour based on position, shift and schedule, and hired associates will be eligible to receive up to $3,000 in sign-on bonuses if hired before Sept. 10. The sign-on bonus will be split into three payments with a 90% attendance qualifier.

All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree.

