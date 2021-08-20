Elliott Hotel in Greenfield suffers partial collapse

A demolition crew will be taking down parts of the more than 130-year-old Elliott Hotel in Greenfield over the weekend after it partially collapsed early Friday morning.

The demolition will include a portion of the Mirabeau Street side and a portion of the Washington Street side to mitigate the immediate danger, the village said in news release.

“The process, so long as everything goes as planned, should be completed by Saturday afternoon,” a Friday afternoon news release said. “In the meantime, the barriers on Mirabeau and Washington streets will remain until it is safe to remove them.”

Earlier Friday, Greenfield Safety and Service Director Todd Wilkin said that a wall blew out and bricks were scattered onto a sidewalk and a portion of the street.

Aerial photos posted on Greenfield photographer Mike Seely’s Facebook page showed a massive hole in the building’s roof.

The 200 block of Mirabeau Street and part of the 100 block of Washington Street were closed for safety reasons, according to Wilkin.

“The owner of the building, as well as a team of structural engineers and the building inspector, are on site to assess the situation and provide a remedy that will ensure the safety of the public and adjacent properties,” Wilkin said in a news release.

The Elliott Hotel opened in 1888, replacing the Harper House Hotel as “the premier hotel in Greenfield,” according to the Greenfield Historical Society.

The portion of the building that collapsed, leaving a large hole in the south side of the structure, came down around 5:15 a.m. Friday due to a structural failure, according to building owner Doug Karnes.

“In talking with Doug, the plan at this time is to take part of the building down and eventually maybe the whole building will be demolished,” said Mark Branham, a city of Greenfield employee and contributor to The Times-Gazette.

The entire building is considered structurally unstable at this time and has been cordoned off. The public is asked to stay away from the building, Branham said.

Wilkin said the Greenfield Police Department is leading safety efforts at the site of the collapse.

City of Greenfield correspondent Angela Shepherd contributed to this story.

A large hole in the south side of the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield, caused by a partial collapse of the structure early Friday morning, is visible in this photograph. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Elliott-Hotel-pic.jpg A large hole in the south side of the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield, caused by a partial collapse of the structure early Friday morning, is visible in this photograph. Photo courtesy of Mark Branham

200 block of Maribeau Street and part of Washington Street are closed