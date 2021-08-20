Destination hosts Ohio Record Setter

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville kept its summer event lineup strong and powerful by hosting the Ohio Record Setter 2021 last Saturday.

The event was in partnership with the Strongman Corporation. Destination Outlets (formerly known as Tanger) is located at 8000 Factory Shops Boulevard in Jeffersonville.

This exciting event brought elite athletes from around the United States who put their strength to the test to prove they are among the world’s strongest. The competition was open to teen, amateur and adaptive athletes with an entry and membership fee.

Athletes had a chance to claim national records in three events:

—Log Clean and Press for Reps: athlete had 60 seconds to clean and press a log for maximum reps. Athlete had to clean each rep and not drop the log. All athletes had to use a 12-inch log. Equipment allowed: belt, knee sleeves, elbow sleeves, wrist wraps, chalk, grip shirts. Equipment not allowed: tacky, tacky gloves, built up belts, elbow wraps.

—Max 18-inch Deadlift: athlete had three attempts to pull max weight, 30 seconds per attempt. If one attempt was failed, athlete was out. Bar was a standard Olympic bar, not a deadlift bar. All lifts had to be done in a conventional stance with hands outside knees. No sumo pulls. Athletes had to lift weight to a standing position with head-up shoulders-back, legs straight, no soft knees. Bar had to be set back down, not dropped. Equipment allowed: belt, chalk, knee sleeves, elbow sleeves, straps, suits. Equipment not allowed: tacky, spray tack, lifting hooks, any slippery substance on the legs.

—100-foot Farmers Carry: athlete had 60 seconds to carry farmers down 100-ft course as fast as possible. One drop was allowed. Sliding the implement was a two-second penalty. Equipment allowed: belt, sleeves, chalk. Equipment not allowed: Tacky, spray tack, tacky towel, bikini bite, anything to make your hands sticky. Lifting hooks, straps.

Two other events will offer Ohio records: Sandbag Max Weight Throw and Sandbag Carry for Max Distance.

For the Sandbag Carry Max Distance, athletes had to pick up the sandbag and front carry the sandbag for maximum distance. Athlete had 30 seconds to pick up sandbag and start going. No time limit on carry. Athletes were allowed to reset the bag mid-carry but with no excessive rest, 10 second reset only. Equipment allowed: Belt, sleeves. Equipment not allowed: no straps, tacky, spray tack, grip shirts.

First place winners in qualifying classes received invites to compete at Strongman Nationals later this year.

“The event was a huge success,” said Theresa Garee, coordinator for the event.

