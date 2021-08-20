Patrol plans OVI checkpoint in Fayette County this evening

WILMINGTON—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Fayette County this evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Based on provisional data from 2020, there were 637 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 685 people were killed, according to Lieutenant Chuck O’Bryon, Post Commander of the Wilmington Post. State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced today. Stay with the Record-Herald website for the location.