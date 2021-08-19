Historical Society holds August meeting

Members of the Fayette County Historical Society board returned to the Morris Sharp House for their August meeting.

Many topics were discussed, specifically the recent “A Summer Christmas at the Sharp House,” and the booth at the Fayette County fair. Both activities were successful, and board members discussed options to make the events even more successful next year.

The museum will be a stop for the upcoming Chocolate Walk being hosted by Main Street Fayette on Sept. 18, and everyone is very excited about this. We encourage everyone to purchase their tickets for this event to support Main Street Fayette.

We are also continuing to make plans for the Historic Washington Cemetery tour on Oct. 16, 2021. Keep watching our Facebook page and website for these updates.

We would like to remind everyone that we are always accepting new membership, and if you are interested, please contact us at 740-335-2953 or via our Facebook page.