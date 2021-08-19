Ohio’s unemployment numbers dip slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 9,684 initial traditional unemployment claims August 8-14, which was 897 fewer than the previous week, according to statistics announced by the state on Thursday.

Ohioans filed 142,750 continued traditional unemployment claims last week — 1,052 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 11,113 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 6,655 more than the previous week.

Of the 11,113 initial PUA claims filed last week, 3,841 have been flagged for potential fraud. All initial unemployment applications are thoroughly reviewed before they are either approved for payment or denied.

Ohioans filed 212,837 continued PUA claims last week, which was 18,210 more than the previous week. The total number of claims filed August 8-14 was 376,384.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in June was 5.2%; the national unemployment rate in June was 5.9%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in June was 60.2%, and the national labor force participation rate in June was 61.5%.