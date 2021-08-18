Local selected for Southern OH Quarter Horse Association

Madison Johnson, daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson of Bloomingburg, was selected to be a member of the Southern Ohio Quarter Horse Association’s Youth Team at the 54th All American Quarter Congress in Columbus.

Madison earned this privilege by placing well in her classes and earning points during this year’s showing season at AQHA horse shows. Madison will be showing her horse, Rubin, in the Hunter Under Saddle class on Sunday, Oct. 17.

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single breed horse show and hosts the largest Youth Team Competition. There will be more than 65 youth teams competing from across the United States and Canada. Congress generates $409 million for the Ohio economy. There will be over 25,000 entries during the month-long competition held at the Ohio State Fairground.

Madison is a senior at Miami Trace High School, where she is a member of FFA, member of the National Honor Society, and a Varsity Football and Basketball Cheerleader. Also, she is a member of the Fayette County All-N-One 4-H Club and is on the Fayette County Junior Fair Board.

Madison Johnson, daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson of Bloomingburg, was selected to be a member of the Southern Ohio Quarter Horse Association’s Youth Team. Johnson is a senior at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_img134.jpg Madison Johnson, daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson of Bloomingburg, was selected to be a member of the Southern Ohio Quarter Horse Association’s Youth Team. Johnson is a senior at Miami Trace High School. Courtesy photo