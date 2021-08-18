Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 18

Curtis N. Leeth, 41, 116 W. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Destiny H. Lewis, 21, at large, lights on bike violation, failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drugs (minor misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Austin H.J. Bristow, 23, at large, lights on bike violation, failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 17

Benjamin C. Everetts, 28, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 29B, expired tags.

James V. Green, 42, at large, Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant.

Timothy R. Dilley, 30, 119 E. Oak St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Aug. 16

Barbara Cammett, 36, West Chester, OVI per se.

Angel A. Coulter, 43, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Brad L. Darling, 34, 422 N. Fayette St., non-compliance suspension, stop sign violation, squealing tires.

Joshua L. Thompson, 28, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).