Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 18

Failure to Comply: At 1:45 a.m. while on patrol, an officer attempted to stop two subjects on bicycles for not having lights on the bicycles at night. The two subjects fled on the bicycles and failed to comply with a lawful order of a police officer. After a brief chase, the female subject was apprehended. The male initially eluded officers. However, he was located hiding a short time later. Destiny H.B. Lewis and Austin H.J. Bristow were arrested for failing to comply with lawful order, not having bicycle lights, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 17

Assault: At 9:09 p.m., Trey Beck reported that an unknown person knocked on his door. After Beck answered the door, the unknown male assaulted him and then departed. A report was taken.