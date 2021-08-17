Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Jeffersonville

Darian B. Wilson, Waverly, Ohio, disorderly by intoxication, fine $10, court costs $179.

Johnathan M. Wooten, Jeffersonville, Ohio, domestic violence threat, court costs $218, now comes the State of Ohio, City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves court order dismissing the above-captioned matter, pay court costs, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Craig M. Dement, South Solon, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $165, upon motion of the village of Jeffersonville, charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, defendant to pay restitution, if any.

Craig M. Dement, South Solon, Ohio, failure to control, dismissed per agreement.

Hank W. Queen Jr., 233 Draper Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal damaging, fine $200, court costs $223, defendant pled guilty, fined $200 and court costs, pay within 60 days, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend jail sentence, 1 year probation non-reporting, restitution for the broken headlight of Olivia McClendon within 90 days proof of court, have no contact with Olivia McClendon during probation other than repair of light.

State of Ohio

Jesus M. Lugo, Russellville, Alabama, 99/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon Briscoe, Hamilton, Ohio, driving under suspension-financial responsibility, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon Briscoe, Hamilton, Ohio, 104/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Kelly A. Mockbee, Alexandria, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Collin A. Lykins, Junction City, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James R. Harris Jr., Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patricia C. Morgan, Independence, Kentucky, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lennard S. Motton, Columbus, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brendan T. Frainey, Shaker Heights, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dylan C. James, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Damein A. Weatherspoon Jr., Grove City, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, upon motion of the State of Ohio, speed amended from 102/70, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, no points.

Martin A. Hernandez, Matamoros, Mexico, 85/70 speed, fine $25, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jorden M. Rose, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Princesse Pasca N. Guienga, Cincinnati, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gloria L. Morris, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda W. Willis, Columbus, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tony L. Simpson, Fairfield, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Dylan Shaffer, Mantua, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, matter came before the court, plea agreement within matter court reviewed finds agreement appropriate as result of good cause shown, hereby finds and ordered charge amended from speed 91/70, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Jenna Lema, Fairfield, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James G. Wood, Dayton, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $106, fine of $30 and costs.

Shannon L. Hammond, Louisville, Kentucky, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew L. Caldwell, 423 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/breath/high, case ordered dismissed per judge, terminate administrative license suspension.

Matthew L. Caldwell, 423 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $135, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years, residential treatment program by September 1, 2021, suspend operator’s license for 1 year beginning May 1, 2021.

Matthew L. Caldwell, 423 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, right side of the road, fine $25, court costs $101, fine of $25 and costs.

Matthew L. Caldwell, 423 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant fined $30 and costs.