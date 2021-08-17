Busy Tuesday at the county farm

Fayette County is known for its rich heritage in the agricultural industry. What better place for agricultural organizations such as Ohio State University Extension, Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, Fayette County Agronomy Club, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Fayette County Agricultural retailers, and the Fayette County Farm Bureau to come together on one day to showcase how important the agriculture industry is to its community.

On Tuesday, the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in conjunction with the Fayette County Agronomy Committee and the Fayette County Extension Office, held their annual field day and agronomy plot demonstrations.

The event was held at the Fayette County Research and Demonstration Farm, located northeast of Washington Court House at 2770 Old State Route 38, adjacent to the Fayette County Airport. The field day began at 9 a.m.

Community members interested in agriculture were able to attend for free and enjoy an included lunch.

Keynote speakers for the event were Aaron Wilson and Scott Pringnitz.

Wilson is the climatologist for The Ohio State University Extension and discussed “Our Changing Climate: Farming with Weather Extremes.”

Pringnitz is a Market Development Specialist, Dow AgroSciences, LLC. He discussed “Agronomic Crop Genetics and Crop Protection.”

Following the keynote speakers, a variety of other educational sessions were held in tents around the exhibit area. The sessions included:

—A discussion and demonstration of a 360 Yield – Dash, Corn Plot with Elizabeth Hawkins, the Ohio State University Field Specialist and a couple of local corn and soybean farmers with this technology.

—Laura Lindsay and Andy Michel from the Ohio State University discussed the “Boots on the Ground” soybean research and soybean diseases and insects, respectively.

—Sakthi Subburayalu from Central State University discussed water quality and edge of field research.

Also during the event, there was a live demonstration of a spraying drone from the Rantizo Company.

Additionally, representatives from the National and Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers gave updates on state and national activities the organization has been monitoring and participating in.

Beyond the educational sessions, agricultural equipment, technology, lending, marketing, seed, and chemical companies were available throughout the event to answer questions and display their newest, innovative products.

Fayette County Public Health and Adena Fayette Medical Center were present to offer health screenings.

After 2 p.m., there were additional educational activities and social events offered. The expanded schedule included a Soil Health educational field day with live speakers and interactive field demonstrations. Topics were various and included: from inter-seeding cover crops into a growing crop, terminating cover crops, cover crop varieties, aerial seeding, and a round table of farmers and industry representatives discussing cover crops and soil health.

In addition, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce “Business after Hours” event, which has been a monthly event in Fayette County that highlights different businesses and organizations, began during the event per tradition. Social interactions, food, door prizes, and drinks were available to attendees. The “Business after Hours” was scheduled from 4-6 p.m. in the Equipment Building with Hartley Oil of Washington Court House as the sponsor.

At 6:30 p.m., the Fayette County Farm Bureau organization was scheduled to host its 2021 Annual Meeting in the Equipment Building at the event site.

Stay tuned for next year’s annual field day and agronomy plot demonstrations. Additional information can be found at the following websites: www.fayette.osu.edu and www.clinton.osu.edu.

