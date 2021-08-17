Five to run for 4 WCH council seats

Five candidates, including four incumbents, are running for four seats on the Washington Court House City Council at the Nov. 2 general election.

On Monday, the Fayette County Board of Elections certified the local candidates who will appear on the November ballot. Write-in candidates have until 4 p.m. Aug. 23 to file declarations of intent to run.

The race for city council includes write-in candidate Benjamin Snodgrass and incumbents Ted Hawk, Caleb Johnson, Dale Lynch and Stephen Shiltz.

On the Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) District Board of Education, Zach Camp is running against Charles Winkle, who was appointed to the board in 2020, for one seat on the board. In the expired term race for WCHCS school board, Mark Chrisman and Ken Upthegrove are the only two running to fill two seats.

There are three seats to fill on the Miami Trace Local School District Board of Education with only three running: incumbents Rob Dawson and David Miller and newcomer Jacklyn Farrens. Incumbent Mike Henry has decided not to run for reelection.

In the race to fill four seats on the Village of Bloomingburg Council, only one individual — Jerry Fleak — is running.

Only three are running with four seats to fill on the Village of Jeffersonville Council — Jacob Dawson, Robert Minshall and Kenneth Roger Spahr.

Troy Hupp is the only individual currently running to become Mayor of New Holland.

Only three are running with four seats to fill on the Village of New Holland Council — Joseph Inskeep, Denise Ranck and Floyd Woolever.

Only one — Mark Rinehart — is running with four seats to fill on the Village of Octa Council.

Four individuals — C. Bryan Cockerill, Jason Gentry, Stephen Peirano and Brad Smith — are running to fill two seats as Concord Township Trustees.

Amy Gustin is the only person running to become the fiscal officer of Green Township.

There are two to elect as Green Township Trustees with four people running — Ryan Corzatt, Byron Gustin, Broake Preston and James Worley.

There are two to elect as Jasper Township Trustees with three running — Jackie Joe Pursley, Glenn Rankin and Chessie Ratliff.

Only two are running for two seats as Jefferson Township Trustees — Jeffery Hoppes and Ryan Yenger.

There are two Madison Township Trustees to elect with only one person running — John Melvin.

Only two are running for two seats as Marion Township Trustees — Chris Cottrill and Cody Kirkpatrick.

Three are running to fill two seats as Perry Township Trustees — Tommy Creachbaum, Brad Everhart and Heath Dustin Smith.

Randy Welsh is the only individual running for fiscal officer of Paint Township.

Four are running to fill two seats as Paint Township Trustees — Jayson Beekman, Shaun Charters, Scott Cook and Kenneth Kelly.

Three are running to fill two seats as Union Township Trustees — Jeff Armintrout, Matt Miller and Ronald Woodrow.

Only two are running to fill two seats as Wayne Township Trustees — Kyle Hoppes and Jarrod Posey.

Board of Elections certifies candidates for November ballot