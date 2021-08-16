Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 15

Sarah A. Woods, 33, South Point, Ohio, non-compliance suspension, obstructing.

Ila J. Maniya, 49, 1363 Courtney Drive, speed.

Cole M. Chrisman, 28, 1717 Green Valley Road, physical control violation, physical control over limits violation.

Aug. 14

Destiny L. Clouser, 24, 809 Independence Court, non-compliance suspension.

Jason A. Fuller, 42, 119 1/2 E. Oak St., license forfeiture (first-degree misdemeanor).

Michael L. Orebaugh, 38, Frankfort, driving at night without motorcycle permit, passenger without motorcycle permit.

David Katzenbach, 45, 2001 Heritage Drive, Apt. 7, disorderly by intoxication.

Aug. 13

Male, 16, South Solon, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Timothy R. Dilley, 30, 119 E. Oak St., non-compliance suspension.

Aug. 12

Joshuah A. Vanhoose, 30, 1152 Commons Drive, speed, driving under suspension.

Aug. 11

Holly Lenigar, 36, 1174 Redmile Road, speed.

Evelyn R. Fells, 59, New Holland, non-compliance suspension.

Sheena K. Crawford, 38, 1151 Rawling St., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), making false alarm (first-degree misdemeanor).