Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 15

Theft: At 6:38 p.m., Joseph Ward, of Delaware Street, reported the theft of a license plate from his motorcycle.

Burglary/Theft: At 6:55 p.m., Daniel McGuire, of Warren Avenue, reported the burglary of his residence earlier in the month. Tools and a firearm were stolen. A suspect has been identified.

Aug. 14

Menacing: At 10:06 a.m., Samuel Stratton reported that his neighbor for an unknown reason started yelling at him and making threats. A report was taken and Stratton was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Disturbance: At 8:32 p.m., officers responded to 2001 Heritage Drive in reference to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and identified the intoxicated male as David Katzenbach. Katzenbach was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.

Obstructing Official Business: At 11:42 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for equipment violations. During the stop the driver gave false information to the officer regarding her identity. The female’s real identity was discovered and Sarah Woods was arrested for obstructing official business and driving under suspension.