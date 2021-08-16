Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau offers grant assistance

Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is now accepting applications for the 2022 Tourism Assistance Grant (TAG) Program.

Grant funds are available to nonprofit and local community organizations to benefit Fayette County recreational and tourism activities.

To be eligible for consideration, the applicant requesting funding must have a project that has the probability of increasing tourism and/or recreational activity in Fayette County. The project must demonstrate stability and generate public awareness. Organizations requesting funding must also be working to raise other funds. The maximum grant amount available per project is $5,000.

Applications are available on the Bureau’s website at visitfayco.com/about-us/grant-program/ or by calling (740) 335-8008. The deadline for submission is Sept. 27, 2021 at 4 p.m. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Applications will be reviewed by the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Board of Directors and applicants will be notified of results by Nov. 1, 2021. The funds awarded will be available Jan. 1, 2022.

Questions regarding the grant program should be directed to Stephanie Dunham, Executive Director at stephanie@visitfayco.com or (740) 335-8008.

The mission of the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is to function as an informational organization to promote the historical significance, points of interest, and activities for travel, tourism and the hospitality industry in Fayette County.