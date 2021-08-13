Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department responded to the following:

AUG. 12

DETECTORS ALARMING: 2:50 p.m., 1210 Farmington Lane -Received call from resident stating the smoke detectors were alarming but there was no visible smoke or fire and asked to have them checked. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was informed by the resident there was no smoke or fire inside the residence. FD noted an audible alarm and did not find any sign of smoke or fire after conducting a preliminary walk-thru. FD investigation checked both attic spaces and both floors of the residence with a thermal imaging camera and found no cause of the alarm. FD checked multiple smoke detectors individually and found one in the lower hallway causing the problem. Occupant stated the batteries had been changed and FD advised the units were ten years past their service life and due to the age of the detectors they should consider replacing them all.

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 10:34 a.m., Bloomingburg New Holland Road NE – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four wheels and off each side of the roadway and positioned in opposing directions with no smoke or fire showing at the time of arrival. FD established a safe work zone, confirmed there was no entrapment, checked both vehicles for safety and assisted with patient packaging and loading. FD assisted with traffic control and cleared debris from the roadway.

AUG. 11

ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES: 12:23 a.m., 2851 U.S. 62 SW – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found a single vehicle accident. Sole occupant of the vehicle denied having any injuries. FD checked the scene for safety and remained on the scene until the roadway could be cleared.

VEHICLE FIRE: 7:32 a.m., 245 McKinley Ave. – Received report of a vehicle fire. On arrival FD found a vehicle burning with flames mainly in the engine compartment. Once the fire was extinguished FD found the fire started on the right front side of the engine compartment. Occupant stated they were driving when smoke started coming from the vehicle in the area of the battery. Once occupant exited the vehicle they states flames could be seen dripping to the ground from the battery compartment.

AUG. 7

CAR FIRE: 9:57 p.m., 213 Fairview Ave., Fayette County Fairgrounds – Received report of a car fire. On arrival FD found a vehicle with flames coming from under the hood between the hood and windshield. FD was able to put the fire out before it could get into the passenger compartment. Investigation found the fire started on the rear of the motor near the firewall.