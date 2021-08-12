Melons are in season at the Farmers Market

Melons are in season, and they appear to be almost as popular as sweet corn this year. Customers are carrying them, weighing heavily in bags or in crooks of elbows… musk (often called cantaloupe here), crenshaw and honeydew melons in their muted summer colors of tan, yellow and green, all sweet and juicy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, melons are excellent for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels due to their high water content and potassium. Each of the above melon types have different nutritional profiles, but all are high in vitamins A and C.

Breakfast – that first meal of the day, when one breaks one’s fast. The Fayette County Farmers Market has many fine products ready and ripe for a delicious breakfast (or really, any meal). We are fortunate to have an egg vendor this summer, and we also have frozen beef for sale.

This Saturday brings the debut of bagged coffee (ground or whole bean). The Brits eat stewed tomatoes for breakfast, and you are sure to find a variety of options of that lovely fruit, and why not a breakfast BLT? Fayette County Farmers Market customers rave about the fresh baked breads, ready for toast and jam. And now we have melons to add to the breakfast buffet. Dig in!

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

AG Cutie Farms (A.J. and Grace Armintrout): Farm fresh eggs from right here in Fayette County.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Sweet potatoes, melons, white baking potatoes, slicing and cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, peppers, potted perennial asters.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Gerhardt’s (Kevin Gerhardt—look for the old yellow truck): Supersweet white corn, cantaloupe, crenshaw melon, honeydew melon, cucumbers, sweet peppers, jalapeños and field ripened tomatoes.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium Ground Beef which includes steak, loins, chuck and brisket all in our ground beef, vacuum packed in 1#, 5# and patties 3/#.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Homemade cookies: pumpkin, chocolate peanut butter bars, double chocolate brownies,oatmeal toffee bars, funfetti cookies, lemon bars, salted caramel bars, chocolate chip,Cracker Jack, peanut butter fudge, sugar, peanut butter no bakes, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter cookies, ginger and snickerdoodle. Fresh garden produce.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King): Super sweet bi-color corn, green beans, cherry and slicing tomatoes, red potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes, zucchini.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Pie Lady: local honey and honey comb, assorted small fruit pies, cinni mini’s, Buns bars, banana bread cake and cinnamon rolls. Also fresh picked green beans and Mackintosh apples! The Jam Man: assorted jams/jellies with ginger pear preserves, peach habanero and pineapple habanero back in stock. Assorted Texas sheet cakes.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart, Tino Poma): Featuring more than ten varieties of coffee beans for purchase in 1 lb bags, whole beans or ground. Some of the origins include Costa Rica, Sumatra, Brazil, Ethiopia, Mexico, and Columbia, to name a few. The Signature Blend will be available for individuals to taste and purchase.

Wood by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts and sewn kitchen crafts.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don and Sara Creamer, 740-572-0134): Bread, blueberry crisp, muffins, brownies.

