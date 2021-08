Hallie and Hayden Penwell had a very successful week at the state fair as they won the 2021 Ohio State Fair Reserve Grand Champion Poland Breeding Gilt prize in the open show.

Hallie and Hayden Penwell had a very successful week at the state fair as they won the 2021 Ohio State Fair Reserve Grand Champion Poland Breeding Gilt prize in the open show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_hay-hall.jpg Hallie and Hayden Penwell had a very successful week at the state fair as they won the 2021 Ohio State Fair Reserve Grand Champion Poland Breeding Gilt prize in the open show. Courtesy photo