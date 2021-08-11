All-N-One 4-H club members go beyond the Fayette County Fair

The All-N-One 4-H Club had several members participate in the Ohio State Fair. In order to qualify for the Ohio State Fair, the members had to qualify on the local level and/or additional testing outside of our county.

Some of the members took projects in a variety of special interest areas. Those include:

—Joel Buyer – Let’s Bake Quick Breads, son of John and Heather Buyer.

—Olivia Haycook – Self Determined Project (Chinchillas), daughter of Jesse and Shea Haycook.

—Hidy Kirkpatrick – Outwear for Anywhere, daughter of Brent and Sarah Kirkpatrick.

—Logan Payton – Robotics 2: EV3N More, son Mark and Hana Payton.

—Madison Johnson – Special Interest One On One, daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson.

—Taylor Payton – Cake Decorating, daughter of Mark and Hana Payton.

Two members qualified for the State Fair Horse Show. Those include: Frankie Helsel, daughter of Kristen Helsel, and Madison Johnson, daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson.

Another one of the club members, Taylor Payton, was able to qualify for the National Cutting Horse Finals which was held in Texas. Taylor, her horse and her family all traveled to Texas right after the county fair in order to participate.

Pictured left to right: State Fair Representatives Frankie Helsel and Madison Johnson with Taylor Payton, who competed at the National Cutting Horse Association Finals. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_img133.jpg Pictured left to right: State Fair Representatives Frankie Helsel and Madison Johnson with Taylor Payton, who competed at the National Cutting Horse Association Finals. Courtesy photo