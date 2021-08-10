Legion Riders donate to Wightman Foundation

The American Legion Riders Post 25 was able to donate $4,500 to the Brett Wightman Foundation following the annual Lance Cpl. Brett Wightman memorial ride they hosted in June.

Along with the ride, an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast was provided by the auxiliary for $8 and an after-party featuring live music and food vendors was held.

As previously reported, Wightman, an East Clinton High School graduate, had aspired to be a Marine since his childhood and made his dream come true right after graduating from East Clinton.

Wightman, of Sabina, died Aug. 3, 2005 at the age of 22 when his amphibious assault vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device during combat operations south of Hadithah, Iraq. He was among 14 Marines killed in the explosion. Wightman was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve in Columbus, Ohio, attached to Regimental Combat Team 2, 2nd Marine Division II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The donation will cover four scholarships for Clinton County students. The event was held locally, even though it benefits students of Clinton County, as Wightman’s father knows several American Legion Riders and asked if the Legion Riders could host the ride.

The Riders are currently planning the 2022 event.

A special thank you is given to the volunteers that helped make this event possible including: Flickinger Legal Group, Farmer and the Dill, Little Bear Food Group, OCD Auto Detailing Service, Backyard Primitive and Design, The Copperheads MC Club, DJ Larry Detty, Salem’s Lot, along with the American Legion and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

