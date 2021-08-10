MT Class of 1971 to hold 50-year reunion

The Miami Trace graduating class of 1971 will be celebrating their 50th year reunion on Sept. 24 and 25.

On Friday, Sept. 24, there will be a golf outing at Buckeye Hills Golf Club starting at 10 a.m. Scramble Format: $30 to be paid at the course.

That Friday evening, there will be a Homecoming Game and tour of the new Miami Trace High School starting at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 6-10 p.m., the reunion will be held at the Highland House (Washington Country Club). The cost will be $30 per person and includes food and music. Payment must be received by Sept. 1.

From 6-7 p.m. will be Cocktail Hour-Cash Bar-Food. Music will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Jeff Blake at 614-316-1182 or jeffereyblake74@gmail.com.

For reservations and payment, contact Mary Ann Ware Coe at 740-606-3639, 740-426-6095 or macoe71@yahoo.com.