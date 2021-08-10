Washington Cemetery tour a success

It was a pleasant summer evening when members of the Fayette County Genealogical Society, their guests, community members and veterans were among those who enjoyed the program, “Washington Cemetery’s WWI Heritage.”

The program was a walking tour of the cemetery held in July. It was sponsored by the Fayette County Genealogical Society and was presented by Paul LaRue.

LaRue is a retired Washington Court House City Schools social studies teacher, local historian, member the State Board of Education, and a member of the Ohio World War I Centennial Committee.

LaRue began the tour in the Judy Chapel with a presentation of WWI veteran history within the cemetery and shared several WWI historical items, including a flag which draped a WWI soldier’s casket.

From the chapel, LaRue directed the tour group through the cemetery as he described the grave sites, tombstones, flag holders and service of the WWI soldiers resting within the Washington Cemetery.

The next meeting of the Fayette County Genealogical Society will be the annual picnic for members and their guests at the home of Cathy and Doug White, located at 1110 Golfview Drive in Washington C.H. Drinks and the meat course will be provided with attendees to bring side dishes and desserts. Call Cathy White at 740-333-7227 with any questions concerning the picnic.

For information concerning the Society, membership, any of the Lineage Societies, or research please contact lineage chair Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or at ReunionMassie@yahoo.com, president Sue Gilmore at 614-864-9609 or at suegilmore@yahoo.com, or research chair Peggy Lester at 1-495-5720 or at peggylester09@gmail.com.

Paul LaRue presented at Washington Cemetery for a tour sponsored by the Fayette County Genealogical Society. There was a good turnout for the "Washington Cemetery WWI's Heritage" tour.