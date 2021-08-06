‘Walk Against Animal Cruelty’ next month

The Fayette Regional Humane Society’s (FRHS) ninth-annual “Walk Against Animal Cruelty” is planned for late September. Unlike last year, feet will be back on the ground in-person for the 2021 event.

The event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Eyman Park, located on Eyman Park Drive in Washington Court House. The meet-up for the event will be at the large shelter house next to the train. On-site registration will begin at 10 a.m. while the one-mile walk will begin at 11 a.m.

“Last year the event was virtual due to COVID, so I anticipate everyone will be excited to get out and participate in-person this year,” said Brad Adams, FRHS chief humane agent and outreach director. “This is not only an event to raise funds but also awareness of cruelty to animals and how animals can play an important role in public safety.”

FRHS explained via social media, “The Walk Against Animal Cruelty is your chance to make a difference for abused and neglected animals. Your registration and the money you raise goes to fund the Humane Agents, who confront cruelty to animals every day. Walk against animal cruelty and be a Champion for Animals.”

The registration fee is $20 per person or $80 for a team of five. Registration can occur on-site the day of the event (cash-only) or ahead of time by going to the FRHS website, www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/. Event t-shirts are limited to first-come, first-serve for on-site registrations, while those who want to guarantee a t-shirt should register by the end of August.

Registration will also be available at the FRHS downtown Animal Care and Adoption Center, located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., Suite 3.

“I am hoping we will have another successful year thanks to the community’s support and participation. We encourage everyone to bring their dogs to walk with them and join the fun,” said Adams. “Not only is this a fundraising event to help us continue fighting animal cruelty but also brings awareness to animal welfare issues.”

After the walk, there will be other activities that will take place such as the best dog trick contest, best dressed dog contest (dogs should be dressed after the walk), biggest dog, smallest dog contest, raffles and refreshments. Contest winners will receive medals. KK’s Waffle Barn will also be on-site offering “Woofy Waffles.”

“This will be my first Walk Against Animal Cruelty event that I’ve participated in since joining the FRHS team,” said FRHS Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty. “I am excited.”

The sponsorship deadline, in order to have a logo placed on the back of the Walk T-shirt, is Aug. 20.

Current sponsors include: Whispering Winds Farm, Center Pizza, Campbell Family Practice, The Rusty Keg Tavern, Fayette County Travel and Tourism, Purple Poodle Pet Care, Two Scoops of Sugar, KK’s Waffle Barn, 3C Cab, The House of Garb Custom Printing, and The Good Dog Groomery.

For more information about registering, sponsoring or donating, contact Brad Adams at 740-335-8126 or email him at fhsbradadams@gmail.com.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They rely on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected, and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_frhs.jpg

Sponsorship deadline is set for Aug. 20