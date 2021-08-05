Meet the ‘Bellafield Flower Farm’ vendor

Brooke Waddell is one of the Fayette County Farmers Market cut flower vendors, and the face of “Bellafield Flower Farm.” She notes that her husband, Jameson, does a lot of the behind the scenes, dirty work that helps keep the flower farm functioning like it should.

Both he, and their two kiddos, Blaire (3-year-old daughter) and Henry (their 1-year-old, high energy son), can be seen with Brooke at her vendor flower cart. Brooke notes that there is little time for relaxation.

”A good day is when we’re home and both kids nap at the same time! That calls for the couch and Netflix,” she said.

Except for her time in college, Brooke lived in Fayette County until her marriage to Jameson. And while the flowers are still grown in the county, the family now lives just outside of Fayette County.

Brooke tells us that, “I’m an RN but haven’t been full time since having babies. Our typical day in the flowers includes lots of harvesting but also a lot of maintenance work. We foliar spray natural fertilizers and we spray for pests using OMRI certified products. We do not use harsh chemicals on our blooms. We are still currently planting every week and of course, pulling weeds. Our goal is not only to provide fresh, locally grown flowers for our community but also to do it in a sustainable, chemical-free way that brings life back to our soil. It’s a little more challenging to do it this way, but I want people to feel good about buying our flowers. I want you to see the difference between our flowers and flowers that are flown in to the grocery store from other countries.”

This is their third year at the FCFM.

“We initially got started in order to have an outlet to sell our flowers. We now also do weddings and events. I still like to be a part of the farmers’ market because of the interaction with our customers – talking to them about our flowers and answering their questions. I love to see our community out and about in downtown CH to shop locally grown and locally made products. Even when it rains, people are there to support you. It’s wonderful. And it’s wonderful to see our downtown growing again.”

Also at the Farmers Market on Saturday, Modern Woodmen will sponsor a supply drive to benefit the Brick House Community Shelter. Members will be collecting toilet tissue, paper towels, trash bags, wash cloths, bath towels, laundry detergent, bleach, aluminum foil, Clorox wipes, facial tissues, baby wipes, diapers sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, canned goods, non-perishable food, soap, shampoo, conditioner, and disposable razors. The Brick House helps any family that is facing homelessness in Fayette County and believes that recovery and building a new life takes time, commitment, and support.

The staff is dedicated to helping others build a strong foundation to live productive, self-sufficient lives. Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, work and play. It’s all part of what makes them unique as a fraternal financial services organization. For more information contact Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Wood by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts and sewn kitchen crafts.

AG Cutie Farms (A.J. and Grace Armintrout): Farm fresh eggs from right here in Fayette County.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Slicing and cherry tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, potted perennial asters.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun, 740-505-0068 ): Handmade crafts.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Gerhardt’s (Kevin Gerhardt—look for the old yellow truck): Supersweet white corn, cantaloupe, crenshaw melon, honeydew melon, cucumbers, sweet peppers, jalapeños and field ripened tomatoes.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Sustainably grown seasonal produce, including tomatillos, green beans, and cucumbers. Fresh Baklava and buckeye candy. Sourdough crackers (rosemary, garlic/turmeric, “everything”). Local honey. Natural insect repellent.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium Ground Beef which includes steak, loins, chuck and brisket all in our ground beef, vacuum packed in 1#, 5# and patties 3/#.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Homemade cookies: sugar, chocolate chip, ginger, snickerdoodle , peanut butter jumbos, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, Cracker Jack, double chocolate brownies, lemon bars, oatmeal toffee bars,special cereal bars, salted caramel bars, funfetti cookies, peanut butter fudge, and peanut butter no bakes. Fresh garden produce.

The Peach Man (George Hermes): Fresh Ohio peaches (Contender peaches this week).

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Pie Lady will have Will local honey and honey comb. Also black raspberry, blackberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, peach and apple pies. Cinni mini’s, bun’s bars, cinnamon rolls, banana cake and pecan sticky buns.

