Summer reading is for everyone

More than 350 Fayette County community members participated in the Carnegie Public Library 2021 Summer Reading Program.

Participants kept track of the books they read and completed active living challenges in June and July. Each entry earned the readers a chance to win a weekly prize, as well as a grand prize entry.

Janet Robinson was the winner of the Adult Summer Reading Program. She will receive a Fitbit from Adena Health System — a library partner.

The Teen Summer Reading Program winner was Gwendolyn Duncan.

While the Summer Reading Program for 2021 has come to an end, Carnegie Public Library remains open to the public with several resources and reading entertainment available.

The library is located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House. Hours of operation are: Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, the Big Blue Bus has a stop near the library while the bus continues to run until school starts up. The bus stops on East Street near the library, Monday to Friday, from 12 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. The bus serves meals to every child aged 0-18 years old at no cost.

Online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information about all of the library resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540, or following the library on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Harlyn Spencer and Charlotte Jordan are pictured with Lori Johnson, Adena Community Health Coordinator. Not pictured: Teen Summer Reading Program winner Gwendolyn Duncan. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_Harlyn-Spencer-Lori-Johnson-Charlotte-Jordan.jpg Harlyn Spencer and Charlotte Jordan are pictured with Lori Johnson, Adena Community Health Coordinator. Not pictured: Teen Summer Reading Program winner Gwendolyn Duncan. Courtesy photos Janet Robinson stands with Circulation Manager, Jodi Noel. Janet was the winner of the Adult Summer Reading Program. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_Janet-Robinson-and-Jodi.jpg Janet Robinson stands with Circulation Manager, Jodi Noel. Janet was the winner of the Adult Summer Reading Program. Courtesy photos