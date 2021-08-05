Benefit to be held for two locals

At 8- and 14-years-old, two locals were both diagnosed with Leukemia in January of 2021. Now 9- and 15-years-old, these two boys still battle this terrible disease with ongoing treatments and procedures.

Washington High School student Tristen Mider was diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome Leukemia.

Miami Trace Elementary student Gary Lewis was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

From the beginning, this small community has surrounded Gary, Tristen and their families with love and support during these difficult times.

Since January, there have been multiple fundraisers to aid these families as they face the costs of treatment. Through these efforts, the Lewis and Mider Benefit Fund was formed to provide a united fundraising front to help the Lewis and Mider families.

“We are calling on our community to rally once again in support of Gary and Tristen,” explained benefit officials via email. “On August 14, we are hosting a Poker Run for Gary and Tristen with an after-ride bash that will be one to remember.”

Anyone who wants to participate in the ride will meet at the Eagles Lodge Aerie 423, located at 320 Sycamore St. in Washington C.H., to register between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Breakfast will be available for purchase during registration.

The cost for the ride is $20 and is open to anyone who wants to participate – this ride is not limited to motorcycles.

Kickstands up at 11 a.m. The ride will make three stops and end at the American Legion Post 25 at approximately 4 p.m. Ride participants will be granted entry to the after-ride bash at no additional cost.

The after-ride bash will take place outside at the American Legion Post 25, located at 1240 U.S. Route 22 N.W. in Washington C.H., from approximately 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The bash is open to anyone who wants to attend – not just those who participated in the ride. Pre-sale tickets are available online for $15 through Eventbrite and will be available at the door for $20.

The bash will feature three local bands – The Jesters starting at 2 p.m., Krank starting at 4 p.m., and Smokin’ Mirrors starting at 6 p.m. The headliner will be SUNNY LEDFURD from the Carolinas starting at 8 p.m. DJ Klassic will be playing between bands to ensure a full day of musical entertainment.

Doug Bonham and Ted Waddel from the Rolling Roasters will be preparing a meal of pork tenderloin sandwich, baked Beans and cole slaw that will be for sale during the event for $10 with all proceeds going to the Lewis and Mider families.

“We cannot emphasize enough that this event is for everyone. Even if you do not want to attend the event, you are welcome to stop by and purchase a meal or even donate. All money raised during the event from donations, rider registrations, ticket sales, raffles, auctions, 50/50 sales, food sales, and t-shirt sales will go directly to the Lewis and Mider families,” explained event officials.

The expenses of the event have been covered thanks to several sponsors. Platinum Sponsors: Eagles Lodge Aerie 423 and Riten Industries; Diamond Sponsor: Flickinger Legal Group; Gold Sponsors: Central Ohio Exterminating, The American Legion Post 25, and IBSM Roofing & Construction; and Silver Sponsors: Chiropractic Health & Wellness Center, Sheridan Insurance Agency, and the Sword Family in Loving Memory of Ronnie Sword.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/Poker-Run-Flyer-1.pdf

Tristen Mider, Gary Lewis were diagnosed with Leukemia in January