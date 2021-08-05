Midweek farmers market draws crowd

The midweek farmers market drew several customers yesterday and featured various products from different vendors: produce, peaches, melons, home-baked items, crafts, homemade baby items, wood designs, etc. Also on-site was the Farmer and the Dill food truck.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo