Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Jeffrey G. Updegrove, 1844 US 35 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Summer L. Wolfe, 113 South Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patti L. Smith, 922 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 40/25 speed, fine $100, court costs $176, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if defendant pays fine within 30 days.

Britaney R. Blain, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 45/25 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if fine is paid in 30 days.

Christina L. Harding, Jeffersonville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $25, court costs $145, fine of $25 and costs, no points.

Chester L. Fordyce, Leesburg, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kaitlyn R. Leath, 57 Country Manor Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tristan C. Streitenberger, 8097 South Railroad Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, tire/exhaust violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Tristan C. Streitenberger, 8097 South Railroad Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, angle parking, fine $35, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Brooklyn C. Devenport, 817 Clinton Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, red light violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John B. Ridings, 5160 US 22 SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Miranda L. Russell, 1133 Vine Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $50, court costs $170, $50 fine and costs, pay within 30 days.

Miranda L. Russell, 1133 Vine Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $50, court costs $101, $50 fine and costs, pay within 30 days.

Craig Varney, 324 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, loud sound, fine $50, court costs $160.90, defendant fined $50 and court costs, pay within 30 days.

Craig Varney, 324 East Paint Street, Apt. C, Washington C.H., Ohio, loud sound, fine $50, court costs $231.80, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, 1-year non-report probation terms, no jailable offense and no noise related offense, $50 fine and court costs within 30 days.

Lorraine Freeman, 5 Residence Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, 35/20 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy A. Hoerner Jr., Fairborn, Ohio, 38/20 speed, fine $50, court costs $135, defendant sentenced to 3 days jail, suspended, $50 fine and costs within 30 days.

Ernest R. Vorhees, 411 Eastern Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 42/20 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, $100 fine and costs, payable within 30 days.

Tracy N. Thatcher, 711 Campbell Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 35/20 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Carlos Quarles, 910 Lakeview Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 43/25 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Katie S. Buford, 432 East Temple Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $100, court costs $101, defendant fined $100 and court costs.

Village of Bloomingburg

Ricky H. Kidder, Bloomingburg, Ohio, resisting arrest, court costs $180, pursuant to criminal rule 5 and request by the State of Ohio, the case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond amended to $750 unsecured appearance bond.

Ricky H. Kidder, Bloomingburg, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $138, pursuant to criminal rule 5 and request by the State of Ohio, the case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued as posted.

Clara M. Atherton, Jeffersonville, Ohio, domestic violence, defendant complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, it is hereby an order of this court to terminate the defendant’s diversion as a successful completion and dismiss the case.