Melons arriving at midweek Farmers Market

Sweetcorn, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans, assorted melons and other local produce can be found this week at the Wednesday afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The vendors stating they plan on attending today (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Gerhardt’s (Kevin Gerhardt—look for the old yellow truck): super sweet corn, cucumbers, sweet peppers, jalapenos, field ripened tomatoes, melons: Crenshaw, honeydew, and cantaloupe.

The Peach Man (George Hermes): fresh Ohio peaches.

King Farms (Jeff King): super bi-color corn, white corn, melons, zucchini, red potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes.

Arnold Family Farm Crochet (Stacey Arnold): Assorted crocheted items (new Fall Season themed) such as doilies, scrunchies, towels, wash clothes and bookmarks.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): local honey, chocolate Texas sheet cake, white Texas sheet cake, zucchini bread, blackberry cobbler, peach coffee cake, iced sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, oatmeal raisin with berry cookies, chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): cucumbers, tomatoes, green beans, new potatoes, cherry tomatoes, onions, zucchini, potted asters, and homemade baked goods.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, other assorted baked goods, catnip toys, goose dresses, dog sweaters, and other crafts.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Cantaloupe.jpg Courtesy photo