Barns catch fire over weekend

Over the weekend, Concord-Green (CG) Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving two fully engulfed barns on Greenfield Sabina Road in Fayette County. Emergency responders from both Leesburg and Sabina provided mutual aide while the Washington Fire Department set up a hydrant. According to CG Chief Ralph Stegbauer, no injuries were reported and the structures were a total loss. The cause is undetermined. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_barn-fire-melony-arnold-1-.jpg Over the weekend, Concord-Green (CG) Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving two fully engulfed barns on Greenfield Sabina Road in Fayette County. Emergency responders from both Leesburg and Sabina provided mutual aide while the Washington Fire Department set up a hydrant. According to CG Chief Ralph Stegbauer, no injuries were reported and the structures were a total loss. The cause is undetermined. Submitted photo | Melony Arnold