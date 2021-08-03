FRHS 2021 Fur Ball fast approaching

The 2021 Fur Ball, hosted by the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS), is fast approaching with limited tickets for sale.

The Fur Ball is planned for Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Mahan Building, located at 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House. The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Jason Gilmore will be catering the event. There will be a cash bar with a special Fur Ball Cocktail made from Tito’s vodka.

Live music will be provided for entertainment. Both a silent auction and a live auction will occur with various items from local businesses along with vacation packages. Included in the auctions is a gift certificate to Take Flight Ohio, a Zip Line experience, and an African Safari.

There will be a rescue story shared with a surprise special guest.

Tickets for the event can still be purchased on the FRHS website, www.fayetteregionalhumane.org, or at the FRHS Animal Care and Adoption Center, 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House. An individual ticket is $60 while a table for eight costs $550.

The Fur Ball, as previously reported, is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for FRHS. The proceeds assist in running the various programs the non-profit offers, including spay/neuter, adoption program, low cost clinic, humane law enforcement, etc.

The Fur Ball had to be cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously reported and explained by Fayette Regional Humane Society Executive Director Lee Schrader, “the Fur Ball program touches the heart and the funny bone. We all look forward to it because we can interact with our supporters and celebrate all the animals whose lives they have saved through their love and support.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_Fur-Ball2020_logo.jpg