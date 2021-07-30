‘Ohio Record Setter’ coming to Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets is keeping its summer event lineup strong and powerful by hosting the Ohio Record Setter 2021.

The Ohio Record Setter is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 and is in partnership with the Strongman Corporation. Destination Outlets (formerly known as Tanger) is located at 8000 Factory Shops Boulevard in Jeffersonville.

This exciting event will bring elite athletes from around the United States who will be putting their strength to the test to prove they are among the world’s strongest.

From 7-9 a.m. will be weigh-in. At 9:30 a.m., rules will be shared. The event will start at 10 a.m.

The competition is open to teen, amateur and adaptive athletes. There is no deadline to enter, but the t-shirt deadline is Aug. 1. The entry fee for the event is $45.

All competitors are also required to have or obtain a Strongman Corporation membership. New membership fees are $30 for teens and $77 for adults. Renewal fees are $20 for teens and $40 for adults. The membership may be purchased or renewed at the contest during registration — cash-only.

Athletes will have a chance to claim national records in three events:

—Log Clean and Press for Reps: athlete will have 60 seconds to clean and press a log for maximum reps. Athlete will clean each rep. Do not drop the log. All athletes will be using a 12-inch log. Equipment allowed: belt, knee sleeves, elbow sleeves, wrist wraps, chalk, grip shirts. Equipment not allowed: tacky, tacky gloves, built up belts, elbow wraps.

—Max 18-inch Deadlift: athlete will have three attempts to pull max weight, 30 seconds per attempt. If you fail one attempt you are out. Bar will be a standard Olympic bar, not a deadlift bar. All lifts must be done in a conventional stance with hands outside knees. No sumo pulls. Athletes must lift weight to a standing position with head-up shoulders-back, legs straight, no soft knees. Bar must be set back down, do not drop or it will be disqualified. Equipment allowed: belt, chalk, knee sleeves, elbow sleeves, straps, suits. Equipment not allowed: tacky, spray tack, lifting hooks, any slippery substance on the legs.

—100-foot Farmers Carry: athlete will have 60 seconds to carry farmers down 100-ft course as fast as possible. One drop is allowed. Sliding the implement will be a two-second penalty. Equipment Allowed: belt, sleeves, chalk. Equipment not allowed: Tacky, spray tack, tacky towel, bikini bite, anything to make your hands sticky. Lifting hooks, straps.

Two other events will offer Ohio records:

—Sandbag Carry Max Distance: athlete will pick up sandbag and front carry the sandbag for maximum distance. Athlete will have 30 seconds to pick up sandbag and start going. No time limit on carry. Athletes will be allowed to reset the bag mid-carry but no excessive rest, 10 second reset only. Equipment allowed: Belt, sleeves. Equipment not allowed: no straps, tacky, spray tack, grip shirts.

Awards include a first, second and third place trophy. First place winners in qualifying classes will also receive invites to compete at Strongman Nationals later this year.

—Sandbag Throw Over Bar: to be determined.

To obtain an entry form, go to www.drive.google.com/file/d/154VdQSyhuE12BNsPOdJyeFikBw54_QAx/view.

Information needed for the entry form includes name, age, date of birth, address, phone number, email, which division is being entered, weight class, t-Shirt size (if t-shirt deadline is met), and a signature. If the contestant is under 18 years of age, a parent or guardian signature is required.

Spectators attend for free. As it will be outdoors, guests should consider bringing chairs.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_destination-1.jpg