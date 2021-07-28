‘Drug Take Back Day’ this Saturday

A Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for this Saturday to assist the public in getting rid of unused medications.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The medications can be taken to the Fayette County Jail, located at 1500 Robinson Road S.E. in Washington Court House, or to Kroger, located at 548 Clinton Ave. in Washington Court House. When taking medications to these locations, look for the drop-off tent in the parking lots.

Please note that the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps—only pills or patches can be accepted. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This is an opportunity for community members to prevent drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Drug Take Back Day on April 24 in Fayette County reported 72 pounds of drugs were turned in. Communities throughout the country brought in 839,543 pounds.

There are disposal options year-round. According to www.apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov, local locations include CVS, located at 1795 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House, and Adena Fayette Medical Center, located at 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

Other nearby locations include Town Drug—located at 12459 US Highway 22 and 3 in Sabina, Corner Pharmacy—located at 259 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, and CVS—located at 214 Lafayette St. in London.

To get more details about Take Back Numbers, visit www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov or www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov.

Unwanted medications can be taken to county jail, Kroger