Participants show off sewing, fashion skills during fair

Pictured are the Seven Clues of Fashion Award Winners: (right-to-left) Hidy Kirkpatrick, K’lynn and Noah Cornell, Hannah Houck and Victoria Waits. Not pictured: Faustina Dowdell, Isabella Dowdell and Korinthia Bennett.

Several participants showed off their sewing skills during the Style Show during the Fayette County Fair. Pictured (left-to-right) are Lilly Hamilton (Top and Outstanding Model) along with Outstanding Models Grace Hook and Kayleigh Cooper.

Pictured are Victoria Waits (Top Senior Model and Outstanding Model, left) with Outstanding Models K’lynn Cornell, Noah Cornell and Hidy Kirkpatrick (right).