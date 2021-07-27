‘Concert in the Park’ returns Aug. 8

Fayette County Choral Society Director Richard Glass announced an upcoming free “Concert in the Park” coming next month.

After more than 18 months of not being able to bring live choral and band concerts to the community, the Fayette Co. Choral Society and the Fayette Community Band will be presenting a free “Concert in the Park” on Sunday, Aug. 8. This free evening of music will be held at the Washington Park Shelter House (near new splash pad) beginning at 7 p.m.

The audience will be seated on the lawn, so please bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Washington High School cafeteria.

“Both groups are excited to be offering this upcoming free concert after such a long time off due to the pandemic,” Glass wrote in an email recently. “Each group will perform several songs from many styles and genres, culminating with a medley of patriotic tunes entitled, ‘America! The Spirit Lives On.’”

During the event, the Choral Society will be conducting a fundraiser being called “Mystery Gift Card Draw.” For a $10 donation you get to pick an mystery envelope containing a gift card worth at least $10.

“Many are worth $15, $20, $25 or maybe more, so it is a win-win,”Glass wrote. “You get at least the value of your $10 donation back and you are supporting the Fayette County Choral Society’s mission of bringing excellent choral concerts to the community. Most of the gift cards are from a variety of local businesses. There will be a limited number of gift cards available, so you will want to get yours early before the concert begins. We hope that the community will come out and support these local groups and enjoy a wonderful evening of music in the park.”

The information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Choral Society Director Richard Glass.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_AFayetteChristmas1.jpg

Free evening of music presented by local choral society, community band