School bus derby draws huge crowd

An extremely large crowd packed the grandstand, the space in front of the grandstand and the bleachers set up on the infield for the school bus demolition derby Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Fayette County Fair. Five schools — Miami Trace, Washington, Fayette Christian, the Fayette County Dragons and McClain —took part in the event. The last bus still running was the one representing the Dragons. A prize of $500 was awarded to the Dragons from the event sponsor, North Valley Bank, which has branches in New Holland and Mount Sterling. Above, the Dragons’ bus collides with the Panthers’ bus.

A portion of the very large crowd is shown enjoying the bus demolition derby at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The Washington Blue Lion bus, right, slams into the Fayette Christian School bus Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The Miami Trace bus, left, and the FCS Crusaders bus back into each other during the action at the fair Thursday, July 22, 2021.

These youngsters took in the excitement of the school bus derby Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Fayette County Fair.

The Miami Trace bus, right, crashes into the Washington bus Thursday, July 22, 2021. Every time one of the Fayette County rival’s buses hit its counterpart, a huge cheer would emanate from the very large crowd which packed the grandstand and the surrounding area to catch the action.

From the fence by the track, all the way up to the very back of the grandstand, people packed into the fairgrounds to see something most had probably never seen before — a demolition derby featuring locally-affiliated school buses. The event, scheduled for 7 p.m., had to be pushed back until almost 8 p.m. to allow patrons time to gain entrance to the venue.

The Fayette Christian School bus, left, and Dragons bus meet the hard way during the derby at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 22, 2021.

As there was to all the buses, with the exception of the McClain bus which conked out early on, the Fayette Christian School bus shows extensive damage Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Fayette County Fair. For the record, the Washington bus was the next to go out, followed by the Miami Trace bus, then the FCS Crusaders bus, leaving the Dragons as the winners of the $500 prize.

The wrecked hulks of school buses showed to be quite the worse for wear after the derby. (l-r); Washington, the Dragons, Fayette Christian School and McClain.