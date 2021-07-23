Pettit wins overall Showman of Showmen

The 2021 Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Contest was held on Friday afternoon with 13 exhibitors. Kelsey Pettit won the top honor for the day and was named the overall Showman of Showmen. Pettit, who qualified for the contest by being named top goat showman, was pleased to see her hard work pay off and was glad to win overall following the second place she received last year. Pettit thanked her parents and best friend for their continual support. Pictured (L to R): Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See, third overall showman of showmen Emily Reeves, Fayette County Lamb and Wool Queen Abbie Brandt, second overall showman of showmen Madison Johnson, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Abigail Mick, overall Showman of Showmen Pettit, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, fourth overall showman of showman Bryce Bennett, fifth overall showman of showmen Robert Bennett, Fayette County Horse Queen Lorelei King, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski and Fayette County Beef Queen Gracelyn Zimmerman. See the Tuesday edition of the Record-Herald for more from the Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen content.

The 2021 Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Contest was held on Friday afternoon with 13 exhibitors. Kelsey Pettit won the top honor for the day and was named the overall Showman of Showmen. Pettit, who qualified for the contest by being named top goat showman, was pleased to see her hard work pay off and was glad to win overall following the second place she received last year. Pettit thanked her parents and best friend for their continual support. Pictured (L to R): Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See, third overall showman of showmen Emily Reeves, Fayette County Lamb and Wool Queen Abbie Brandt, second overall showman of showmen Madison Johnson, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Abigail Mick, overall Showman of Showmen Pettit, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, fourth overall showman of showman Bryce Bennett, fifth overall showman of showmen Robert Bennett, Fayette County Horse Queen Lorelei King, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski and Fayette County Beef Queen Gracelyn Zimmerman. See the Tuesday edition of the Record-Herald for more from the Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen content. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_IMG_9150-2.jpg The 2021 Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Contest was held on Friday afternoon with 13 exhibitors. Kelsey Pettit won the top honor for the day and was named the overall Showman of Showmen. Pettit, who qualified for the contest by being named top goat showman, was pleased to see her hard work pay off and was glad to win overall following the second place she received last year. Pettit thanked her parents and best friend for their continual support. Pictured (L to R): Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See, third overall showman of showmen Emily Reeves, Fayette County Lamb and Wool Queen Abbie Brandt, second overall showman of showmen Madison Johnson, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Abigail Mick, overall Showman of Showmen Pettit, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, fourth overall showman of showman Bryce Bennett, fifth overall showman of showmen Robert Bennett, Fayette County Horse Queen Lorelei King, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski and Fayette County Beef Queen Gracelyn Zimmerman. See the Tuesday edition of the Record-Herald for more from the Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen content. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo