River Havens was the junior champion showman and reserve overall showman on Friday. He is pictured with Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore, Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner and Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See.

Michael Schappacher won first place overall brown Swiss during the dairy show Friday. He is pictured with Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore, Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner and Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See.

Bryce Bennett won the overall dairy showman and went on to compete in the Showman of Showmen competition on Friday afternoon.

Luke Bennett won reserve overall dairy female and overall jersey champion on Friday morning. He is pictured with Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See.

Luke Anders won the top prize for his Grand Champion Overall Dairy Female on Friday morning at the Fayette County Junior Fair Dairy Show. Anders won supreme overall and first place overall Holstein. He is pictured with Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner.