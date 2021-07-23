More than sweet corn at today’s Farmers Market

July… in terms of farm and garden produce, it brings the season of exorbitant abundance. Yes, yes – of course we recognize the zucchini, which for a few weeks is much appreciated, but after which many efforts are made to “gift” and “share” and finally to find a farmer with pigs or cattle who might like to take the abundance off our hands.

The green beans and cucumbers are nearly as prolific, and they are eaten fresh as well as being preserved in cans or freezers for the months when they won’t be plentiful. Sweet corn arrives not in boxes but by the truckload, as popular as the earlier strawberries, with customers lining up early for multiple dozens on market day.

We don’t forget the nightshades! For at least nine months, we’ve pined for the taste of a true vine ripened tomato, and now, here they are, as well as their cousins the potatoes and peppers. While many recognize the effect the nightshade family has on one’s arthritis, many of us would have a difficult time giving up these foods. They are favorites separately as well as principal ingredients in so many of nutritional benefits.

The black berries are now heavy on the vines and begging to be made into cobblers and jams. Vendors who make jams and pies their business must collect the berries and fruits as they ripen all spring and summer long and ferret them away for later production.

Abundant. Ample. Profuse. Bountiful. Extravagant. What we have in such abundance must surely be recognized as the gift it is. And the gift is brought to us by those who farm and garden. Thank you.

The Fayette County Farmers Market today is going to be the place to be! In addition to our many vendors, the Ohio Farmers Market Network (our statewide market resource and advocacy group) will be returning to conduct a “rapid market assessment” – a follow up to their 2019 visit with another “dot survey” to better understand the market’s impact, how to support our vendors, and evaluate the effectiveness of grant activities.

Fonda Fichthorn and Pamela Anderson of the South Plymouth Porch Pickers will be providing delightful dulcimer music from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Donations are again being accepted for the Modern Woodmen Food and Supply Drive to benefit the Rose Avenue Community Center. Please drop off items at the Farmers’ Market’s Info Booth Saturday, anytime during the market. Items needed for Community meals are:

—Dry Goods (spaghetti, macaroni, pasta sauce, Velveeta, rice, instant potatoes, taco shells)

—Canned Goods (pork and beans, corn, green beans, gravy, chili, peanut butter, jelly and taco seasoning)

—Supplies (Paper plates, 9 oz plastic cups, paper bowls, plastic forks, plastic spoons, toilet tissue, paper towels, 30 gal trash bags, foil wrap, and Clorox wipes).

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington Court House. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King): Sweet corn, green beans, beets, red potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes, zucchini.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Jam Man will have ginger pear, peach flamingo, pineapple habanero, blackberry and blackberry seedless jams, red raspberry, black raspberry, strawberry, strawberry-rhubarb, and red raspberry jalapeno jams, hot pepper jelly, rhubarb, cherry, peach, blueberry, triple berry, and no sugar added plum, and strawberry jams. Also assorted Texas sheet cakes.

Tom’s Tool Shed (Tom McMurray): Tom will sharpen hand tools, mower blades, axes, and garden tools for a small fee.

Waffle Barn (Kay Nicole Terry): unique waffles of homemade Liege dough (rather than batter) originating from Belgium.

Wood by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts and sewn kitchen crafts.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don and Sara Creamer, 740-572-0134): Bread and other baked goods.

AG Cutie Farms (A.J. and Grace Armintrout): Farm fresh eggs from right here in Fayette County.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Blackberries, sweet corn, tomatoes, green beans, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, onions.

Cloud9D (Nicole Dougherty): featuring custom keepsakes and customizable gifts.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Gerhardt’s (Kevin Gerhardt—look for the old yellow truck): Supersweet white corn, cucumbers, sweet peppers, jalapeños and cherry tomatoes.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Sustainably grown produce: green onions, beets, green beans, cucumbers, garlic, walla walla (sweet) onions, kale, carrots. Zinnias. Buckeyes. Sourdough crackers and sourdough pretzels. Local honey. Natural insect repellent.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium Ground Beef which includes steak, loins, chuck and brisket all in our ground beef, vacuum packed in 1#, 5# and patties 3/#.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Homemade cookies: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, Cracker Jack, peanut butter, sugar, peanut butter jumbos, ginger, oatmeal raisin, lemon bars, salted caramel bars, double chocolate brownies, peanut butter no bakes and funfetti cookies. Fresh garden produce.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Eicher family): Fresh cut sunflowers, zinnias, gladiolus, cosmos and more.

