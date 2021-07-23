Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 22

Obstructing Official Business: At 11:15 a.m. during the investigation into a stolen bicycle, Austin Bristow and Destiney Lewis gave information to mislead and hamper the investigation. Both were subsequently charged with obstructing official business.

July 21

Trespassing: At 10:53 a.m., officers responded to a trespassing complaint at Adena Fayette, located at 1430 Columbus Ave. Officers were advised that a female refused to leave after several requests to do so. Officers spoke with Chrystal Lin Shadley, who appeared to be under the influence of a suspected narcotic. Shadley was subsequently arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after she refused to leave the property.

July 20

Criminal Damaging: At 3:30 p.m., damage was reported to the softball concessions stand at Eyman Park. The damage occurred sometime within the past few days. A report was taken.