‘Turbo’ wins inaugural Wiener dog race

The inaugural Wiener dog race was a big hit with the large crowd that attended the harness races Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair.

From an original field of 13, nine Wiener dogs competed in the finals which were held shortly after the final harness race of the evening.

Turbo emerged victorious, covering the 30-yard distance in 6.1 seconds.

“We were at the fair managers’ convention two years ago and Faith (Cottrill-Marine) and I came up with this idea that we ought to race Wiener dogs,” Lisa Schwartz said. “The guys all went, ‘nobody’s going to come.’ Red Collar Pet Foods stepped up and got a sponsor for the $500 (prize for the winning dog).

“As you can see, the grandstand was pretty full tonight,” Schwartz said. “The grandstand had about 300 people in it at noon for the eliminations. The winning dog at our fair, Turbo, gets to go on to the finals at Canfield at the Mahoning County Fair. He will not have to race in eliminations up there.

“I think it will grow,” Schwartz said. “I think it will catch on.”

Trevor Justice holds Turbo and a large trophy as Turbo won the inaugural Wiener dog race held at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (l-r); Kole Justice, Trevor Justice, Kaytlyn Justice and, representing the sponsors of the event, Red Collar Pet Foods of Washington C.H., Brenda Collins. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald