Scenes from the 1st Wiener Dog Race

The first Wiener Dog Races were held this year at the Fayette County Fair and were divided into three heats for the preliminary races. The winner of the first heat was Turbo. He is pictured with Fayette County Senior Fair Board Vice President Doug Marine, Kaytlyn and Trevor Justice.

The winner of the second heat was Mack. He is pictured with Fayette County Senior Fair Board President Bob Schwartz, Rachel Allen and Alexus Henry.

The winner of the final preliminary heat was Millie Lee. She is pictured with Fayette County Senior Fair Board Member Jeff Smithson, Hannah Lee and Colby Lee.

Turbo, held by Trevor Justice, is adorned by a wreath of flowers from Senior Fair Board Secretary Faith Cottrill-Marine after he won the inaugural Wiener dog race held at the fair Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Partly visible at left is Brenda Collins of Red Collar Pet Foods, the sponsor of the event. Also pictured are (l-r); Kaytlyn Justice, Frank Justice and Kole Justice.

Turbo leads the way in the inaugural Wiener dog race, followed by Mack (8) Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The finalists in the Wiener dog race exit the starting gate Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Fayette County Fair.